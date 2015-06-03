Mnangagwa tells BBC he does not trust Grace Mugabe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who narrowly escaped death is allegedly to have said that he suspects that members of the G40 are behind the plotted assassination which took place at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

The explosion injured at least 49 people while so far two people have died from injuries sustained in the attack.

Mnangagwa told the BBC's Fergal Keane that arrests are imminent although he did not accuse former first lady Grace Mugabe who was the alleged leader of the G40 Faction in the battle to succeed former president Robert Mugabe.

The president is quoted by BBC as saying, "I don't know whether it was one individual - I would think it is broader than one person. I would think this is a political action by some aggrieved persons…On what basis would I trust someone (Grace) who was used by a cabal to say things that had no basis."