My book launch: 'Invisible Victories'

The book was inspired by my personal experiences I have attained in life. I have encountered many difficulties and challenges in my life from a very young age. And I have learned that the greater the purpose the greater the challenges. Today I only look back to appreciate those difficulties and challeges have been through. Because they made me a better and stronger person today.

The God of heaven has always been my sword and shield, and He has never failed me. Today I personally peceive life as a journey that we all encounter to achieve our dreams and goals. So being able to walk in this life and be where I am, gave birth to this brain child called: Invisible Victories.

The objective of the book is simple and straightforward, to assist, strengthen and empower those people who know what they want in life but they they have been struggling to achieve to conquer their dreams. And also to take to greater heights those who have already achieved their dreams.

The reader will significantly gain alot of knowledge on persistance, self empowerment and faith strengthening elements. It will also serve as a compass for personal, social, political, cultureral and sentimental issues. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has quoted some extracts of the book on his youth brigade speech on the 16th of June. And honourable Cherllyn of ACDP have also shared some extracts of this book on social media. And several excerpts of the book has been published by Dailysun, Cape Times, Huff Post SA, Township Times, Bulawayo24 News, All for Women, Cape Argus and Pretoria News.

The readers can email or contact: Erishi Corporate Solutions or the Author. The book will be launched on the 8th of July.

With Thanks!

Mr Eric Shikobela

Email: ek.shikobela@gmail.com

Call or Whatsapp: 078 169 7968