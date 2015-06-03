My book launch: 'Invisible Victories'by Bridget Makura 27/06/2018 05:47:00 0 comments 1 Views
The God of heaven has always been my sword and shield, and He has never failed me. Today I personally peceive life as a journey that we all encounter to achieve our dreams and goals. So being able to walk in this life and be where I am, gave birth to this brain child called: Invisible Victories.
The objective of the book is simple and straightforward, to assist, strengthen and empower those people who know what they want in life but they they have been struggling to achieve to conquer their dreams. And also to take to greater heights those who have already achieved their dreams.
The readers can email or contact: Erishi Corporate Solutions or the Author. The book will be launched on the 8th of July.
With Thanks!
Mr Eric Shikobela
Email: ek.shikobela@gmail.com
Call or Whatsapp: 078 169 7968
