[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Vicky Pelletier-Primeau who wants to look like a porn star talks butt injections

Caribbean island with four sandy beaches and five homes for £65m

Is this Kate Middleton in Jordan as a little girl?

Steve King claims he didn't mean to share Nazi sympathizer's tweet

Pinterest reveals the biggest summer fashion trends

Johann Rupert

Markus Jooste

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Stephen Saad

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

My book launch: 'Invisible Victories'

by 27/06/2018 05:47:00
The book was inspired by my personal experiences I have attained in life. I have encountered many difficulties and challenges in my life from a very young age. And I have learned that the greater the purpose the greater the challenges. Today I only look back to appreciate those difficulties and challeges have been through. Because they made me a  better and stronger person today.

The God of heaven has always been my sword and shield, and He has never failed me. Today I personally peceive life as a journey that we all encounter to achieve our dreams and goals. So being able to walk in this life and be where I am, gave birth to this brain child called: Invisible Victories.

The objective of the book is simple and straightforward, to assist, strengthen and empower those people who know what they want in life but they they have been struggling to achieve to conquer their dreams. And also to take to greater heights those who have already achieved their dreams.

The reader will significantly gain alot of knowledge on persistance, self empowerment and faith strengthening elements. It will also serve as a compass for personal, social, political, cultureral and sentimental issues.  Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has quoted some extracts of the book on his youth brigade speech on the 16th of June. And honourable Cherllyn of ACDP have also shared some extracts of this book on social media. And several excerpts of the book has been published by Dailysun, Cape Times, Huff Post SA, Township Times, Bulawayo24 News, All for Women, Cape Argus and Pretoria News.

The readers can email or contact: Erishi Corporate Solutions or the Author. The book will be launched on the 8th of July.

With Thanks!

Mr Eric Shikobela
Email: ek.shikobela@gmail.com
Call or Whatsapp: 078 169 7968

