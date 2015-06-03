Biti condemns ZEC as bloody liars who will burn in hell

Former Minister of Finance and opposition politician Tendai Biti has slammed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for apparently shifting goal posts.

This comes after Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba on Monday claimed that Zec was unable to provide a voters' roll with photographs due to safety and privacy concerns. Said Chigumba yesterday,

The right to access information which as enshrined in the Constitution does not trample the right to privacy which is equally in the Constitution.

Responding to this Biti, said,

This is the worst Zec in the history of Zimbabwe. They should do what they do in terms of the law and not in terms of social media. The law says the voters' roll should be searchable and analysable, it's elemental, is it not that it can't be fully searchable and analysable without pictures. They are bloody liars and one day they will burn in hell, this Zec should just disband.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora added,

She (Chigumba) is looking for excuses to violate the law, she is a qualified judge and she should respect the intelligence of the people of Zimbabwe. The law allows us to get such information and we should get it.