“CSA does not intend to debate the matter through the media and‚ as per our last letter to the owners‚ remain available to any party who wishes to engage in the current process of planning the tournament‚” the board said in a statement on Wednesday.

“CSA indicated from the offset that the key revenue streams must first be secured‚ re: broadcasting rights and potential sponsors‚ before detail of the tournament can be finalised.

“Once that have taken place engagement with other stakeholders will be possible.”

So CSA and SuperSport‚ presumably‚ want to have their cake and eat it.

The T20GL franchise owners?

Let them eat cake. Just not this cake.