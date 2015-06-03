The North West provincial police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane‚ on Wednesday welcomed a term of life imprisonment handed down to Zacharia Nyalimathe‚ 34‚ who killed a farmer and wounded his wife in an attack last May.

The sentence was handed down by the North West High Court on Tuesday.

North West police said Nyalimathe was further sentenced to 68 years imprisonment for the other nine charges against him.

Nyalimathe was found guilty on charges of housebreaking with the intent to rob‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ murder‚ attempted murder and another six charges under the Firearms Control Act on Friday.

He had been arrested with three other accused in the connection with the attack on Barend Christiaan "BC" Greyling and his wife‚ Marlett Ann Greyling‚ on Tuesday‚ May 16 2017‚ at Leeuwkuil farm in Sannieshof.