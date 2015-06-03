Police used rubber bullets to disperse residents and escorted the suspect away in an armoured Nyala.

Stacey's cousin Lial Daniels said the family and the community were arranging petitions to oppose bail.

"If justice is not going to be served at the court‚ we as the community and the family are going to stand up and we will take justice into our own hands‚" he said.

The family knew the suspect since he was a child and Daniels said they grew up together. He said that they would greet each other if their paths crossed but that they were never friends.

Members of various community organisations attended the proceedings‚ including the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum‚ an organisation that was formed after the rape and murder of Courtney Pieters from Elsies River last year.

The suspect is charged with rape and murder in this case. The case was postponed to July 24.