Breaking: Saraki arrives Plateau state to commiserate with victims' relatives

The senate president of Nigeria, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has just arrived in Plateau state, to meet with and commiserate with the people of the State over the recent killings.

He was received at the Airport by the SSG of Plateau State, Mr. Rufus Bature.

Saraki departed for Plateau after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings in Plateau state.

The meeting was requested by the presiding officers of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has condemned the killing of over 120 people in the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) and Regional Church Council (RCC), in Barikin Ladi local government area, Plateau state.

The killings of the people mourning their dead were reportedly carried out by suspected armed herdsmen.

Dogara made the condemnation in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and public affairs, Turaki Hassan, on Sunday, June 24, in Abuja.

Source: Naija.ng