Plateau killings: This a threat to democracy, violation of fundamental human rights to life, free movement - NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the destruction of lives and properties carried out by gunmen in Plateau, describing the act as a danger to Nigeria's democracy and a violation of fundamental human rights to life and free movement.

The Plateau state chapter of the the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decried the recent killings in Jos, the state capital, referring to it as “barbaric and totally unacceptable", Vanguard reports.

Veronica Abe, the state's zonal coordinator of the commission, said this in a statement on Wednesday, June 27, in Jos. Abe remarked: “NHRC is saddened that the sanctity of human life is no longer upheld”, adding that countless Nigerians have lost their lives to tribal clashes, Boko Haram killings and farmer-herders violence.

Abe said that the culprits of such unthinkable are yet to serve justice as a way of deterring others from following suit.

She remarked that the development not only endangers Nigeria's democracy; it also infringes on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians to life and free movement.

Abe therefore urged the state government and security bodies to speedily come up with tangible solutions to the issue at hand. She stated that reprisal attacks from aggrieved communities will lead to more crisis and violence.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that in less than four days after the deadly attacks that left 86 people dead, Plateau state House of Assembly set up a seven-man special committee to probe the attacks in parts of the state.

NAIJ.com gathered that the panel was headed by Yusuf Gagdi to investigate the Saturday, June 25 killings in 11 villages in Barikin Ladi local government area and some villages in Bokkos and Riyom.

Source: Naija.ng