Best tips on how to check WAEC results

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Vicky Pelletier-Primeau who wants to look like a porn star talks butt injections

Caribbean island with four sandy beaches and five homes for £65m

Is this Kate Middleton in Jordan as a little girl?

Steve King claims he didn't mean to share Nazi sympathizer's tweet

Pinterest reveals the biggest summer fashion trends

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

News

Best tips on how to check WAEC results

by 27/06/2018 08:16:00

If you wonder how to check WAEC results, read this write-up to learn about all existing methods. We will give the information, confirmed by the West African Examination Council.

Exam results

Look at two possible methods of WAEC Result Check, both require pins, there is 100% necessity of having a scratch card.

What is the purpose of WAEC Result scratch card?

  • It gives an opportunity to control the info and having the admission to the Result Checking Portal.
  • It is a protection of the results, which are in the WAEC database.
  • It is a source of money for the organization.
WAEC results

Is it possible to check WAEC result without scratch card?

To get the result you will be asked to provide the following details:

  • Type of the exam (SSEC, GCE and other);
  • Examination No. (it is unique and distinguish you from other person);
  • Year of examination (providing the examination year will make it easier to get your results from the database);
  • Serial No. on the card.

It is impossible to check WAEC results:

  • If you do not have or have forgotten Examination No.
  • Spending no money.
  • If you do not have Serial No. and PIN from scratch card.

The explanation is rather simple, there are two ways how you can check WAEC results: via SMS or via Internet. It is impossible to receive the result without providing all the necessary information and buying a scratch card.

Nigerian student

READ ALSO: WAEC slammed with lawsuit over seizure of students’ results

How to check WAEC result using phone?

Do not confuse checking of WAEC results by sending an SMS with the option, which does not require scratch card pin. To get your result sending SMS, you will be required to provide the PIN from the card (SMS, sent to the short number 32327, will have the following look, for instance, WAEC*5361010110*210987654321*2018). Please note, that there must be no spaces in your message. This SMS is not free of charge and costs N30. Then just wait for an SMS with your result.

How to check WAEC result online?

This method is very convenient, you can do it using your PC, laptop or smartphone, all you need is Internet connection.

To check your WAEC result, just follow the instructions:

  • Log on to WAEC website to check result.
  • Type in WAEC Examination No. (ten figures: seven figures stand for center number and three figures - candidate's number).
  • Type in four figures, which mean the year of Examination.
  • Select the Examination type.
  • Enter the Card Serial No., which you can find on the opposite side of the Scratch card.
  • Type in your PIN from the scratch card.
  • Click on “Submit”. The result will come up in the next window.

Hope you have found our write-up useful, and we have given you the answer to the question. If the friends of yours are also wondering how to learn WAEC results, don't forget to share this info with them.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: WAEC to release results 60 days after exam

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

