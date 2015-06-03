Police, DSS apprehend over 50 'Shilla boys' in Adamawa state

- Police in Adamawa and the Department of State Services have arrested over fifty members of a notorious gang called Shilla boys

- The suspects were arrested for various crimes which include snatching of hand-sets, pickpocketing, raping of under aged and other social vices in Yola

- According to report, in some cases, the suspects also kill their victims after retrieving them of their valuables

Over fifty boys have been arrested by the Adamawa police command and the Department of State Services (DSS) for various crimes in Yola, the state capital.

Vanguard reports that the boys, who are members of a gang called Shilla boys, specialize in the snatching of hand-sets, pickpocketing, raping of under aged and other social vices in Yola.

NAIJ.com gathers that the suspects whose ages range between 15 and 20 years carry out their operation through the use of tricycle, otherwise known as Keke Napep.

The boys were on Tuesday, June 26, arraigned in Nassarawo area court in Jimeta over their atrocities against the public.

According to a DSS official who brought them to court, the suspects were arrested in different black spots of Aisha Ghandi Night club and small sambisa forest near Moddibo Adama University of Technology, Yola in possession of intoxicating substances and dangerous weapons used to injuring their victims when ever there is resistance.

The magistrate, Japheth Ibrahim Basani, ordered that the suspects be remanded in both Jimeta and Yola prisons for further investigation after listening to their confessional statement.

The suspects were said to have confessed to attacking, robbing, raping and in some cases killing victims after retrieving them of their valuables.

Source: Naija.ng