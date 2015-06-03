Chelsea legend makes big statement on why Nigeria failed to qualify for the round of 16 at Russia 2018

- Didier Drogba believes Nigeria should have been given a second penalty against Argentina

Chelsea legend and former Ivory Coast international Didier Drogba has claimed that bad officiating masterminded the Super Eagles ouster at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria lost 2-1 against Argentina in their final Group D game at the Russia tournament in which a draw would have helped the Super Eagles to qualify for the round of 16.

Didier Drogba stated emphatically that referee Cuneyt Cakir favored Argentina unjustly with the decision not to award the second penalty to Nigeria.

“I think it’s a bad decision from the referee not to give Nigeria a second penalty,. It’s the defender’s mistake he didn’t read the ball well.

“It’s difficult to give the penalty because it would take Argentina out of the competition,'' Didier Drogba told BBC One.

After Argentina's win over the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the South Americans will now face France in the round of 16 encounter.

Argentina left it late for them to book their place in the round of 16 in Russia 2018 after a 2-1 victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Goals from Messi and Rojo secured qualification for Argentina as Chelsea star Victor Moses also scored his first goal in the World Cup for Nigeria.

Nigeria VS Argentina. World Cup Showdown

