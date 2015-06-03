JAMB releases list of candidates to be exempted from 2018 post-UTME

- JAMB has released the category of candidates to be exempted from 2018 Post-UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that candidates who sat for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in foreign countries and in prisons are to be exempted from the post-UTME tests in the 2018 admission process.

Also to be exempted from the post-UTME are blind and deaf candidates.

The registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, reportedly disclosed this on Tuesday, June 26, at the 2018 Policy Meeting of the Board in Gbogan, Osun state, where the exemption of this category of candidates was approved.

Oloyede allegedly said the exemption of the mentioned category of candidates would be treated by the institutions under affirmative and inclusive actions for their accommodation.

According to the 2018 mode of admission, the board and the tertiary institutions are to ensure that this category of candidates, who meet minimum requirements, are admitted, and their progress monitored in the various institutions for the purpose of confirmation of the effectiveness of the policy.

The registrar said: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has put in place a mechanism that would prevent any candidate from taking undue advantage of this exemption. For instance, only candidates, who are either foreigners, or Nigerians, who are confirmed residents in foreign countries, and are products of foreign school system can enjoy this privilege in the interest of internationalisation of the nation’s tertiary institutions.

“A Nigerian with less than six months stay in a foreign country is disallowed from taking his/her UTME in any foreign country.”

The VCs and heads of institution present at the meeting, however, did not approve a 30-mark reduction of the cut-off mark for this category of candidates.

The JAMB registrar, however, advised the institutions willing to go ahead with the reduction to write to JAMB.

At the meeting, the leaders of the institutions agreed that the First Choice Admission Exercise would be conducted from July 2, 2018 to October 16, 2018; while the Second Choice Admission Exercise would be conducted from October 17, 2018, to December 17, 2018.

NAIJ.com previously reported that not less than 414,696 candidates out of the 1,603,181, who sat for the 2018 UTME, scored above 200.

According to Oloyode, 558,673 candidates scored above 190; 739,490 above 180 and 956,937 above 170 marks.

He said the scores released by JAMB were not the cut-off marks, adding that they were the minimum marks required.

Source: Naija.ng