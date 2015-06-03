Plateau killings: Our party has been weak after acquiring power - Okorocha

- Imo state governor and chairman,Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha has spoken about recent the killings in Plateau state

- Okorocha said he and the rest of the governors of APC will visit the state on Friday, June 29

- The governor said his party has been weak and remained inactive and after acquiring power

Imo state governor and chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday, June 26, explained that the governors of APC extraction will be in Plateau state on Friday, 29, over the killings in that state.

Vanguard reports that Governor Okorocha said the governors will assess the situation, and interact with the governor of the state, Simeon Lalong to see what can be urgently done to stop further killings in the state and other parts of the country.

According to Okorocha, “I, with the rest of the governors of APC condemn in its entirety this unwarranted killings of innocent souls, and shedding of blood.

“We have called them insurgents, we’ve called them Boko Haram, we have called them all kinds of baptismal names and because the situation is not properly defined, most people hide under the cloak of religion of Christianity or Islam to create harm.”

“No religion on earth, not even Christianity or Islam would warrant anyone to take anyone’s life. So this is not indeed a religious issue.

“Nigerians must come together now and fight this war properly because nationalism and religious differences have been the loophole with which these criminals operate.There is no doubt that the convention has helped to mobilize men and women to the party.

“Some of our colleagues who are on the other side, who created so much noise about the elongation issue have come to realize that we were right and they were wrong. They will also have to change their step and support this moving train.

“Our party has been weak and has remained inactive and after acquiring power at the Centre, became a go-slow. I am happy that the weak leadership has come to an end and a new vibrant leadership has emerged.

“Reconciliation between the National Assembly and the Presidency will start immediately. The party is now strong and we will see reconciliation across the length and breath of this country.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the US strongly condemned the attacks in Plateau in which no fewer than 86 people were killed and several others injured.

The US in a statement by Heather Nauert, spokesperson for the US Department of State, said the perpetrators of the attacks should be brought to justice.

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the killing of civilians and destruction of property in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region over the weekend.“

Source: Naija.ng