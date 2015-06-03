UNIPORT postgraduate school fees and courses in 2018

Here we have important information for all postgraduate students and applicants. We will give you details on UNIPORT school fees and courses offered in the institution.

Photo: staff.uniport.edu.ng

UNIPORT postgraduate school fees

Let’s start our overview of the application form, its cost for postgraduate students is N20,000.00. Be aware that the one can buy the form until August 31, 2018. It is necessary for applicants to visit UNIPORT website, www.uniport.edu.ng, here you can find information about requirements and other details of the application.

See more details on the postgraduate fees:

The fee of the first academic session is N160,000-N170,000

The fee for the first academic session for masters programme is N160,000

The fee for External Defense is N51,000

The fee for Internal defense is N15,000

The University of Port Harcourt has a famous business school, and here we have the list of postgraduate programs fees.

READ ALSO: Crescent University school fees

Post graduate diploma in management (PGD) programme

Duration - 9 months

Fee - N8 00 000. 00

Executive master of business administration (EMBA)

Duration - 1 year

Fee: N1 250 000. 00

Master of business administration (MBA Accounting, Finance&Banking, marketing&management.)

Duration - 2 years

Fee - N2000 000. 00

Master of business administration, master of science (MBA, MSC in healthcare management and security management)

Duration - 2 years

Fee N 2000 000. 00

Master of science (MSC project manager and supply chain management)

Duration - 2 years

Fee - N 2 000 000. 00

Master of science after the master of business administration (MSC short course)

Duration - 6 months

Fee - N1 000 000. 00

UNIPORT courses for postgraduate students

Here we have the list of faculties and courses offered in their postgraduate programmes:

Faculty of Humanities

Comparative literature programme

Theatre and film studies

English studies

Foreign languages and literature

History of diplomatic studies

Linguistics and communication studies

Philosophy

Religious and cultural studies

Fine arts and design

Education

Curriculum studies and educational technology

Educational management

Human Kinetics and health education

Faculty of social science

Economics

Geography and environmental management

Sociology

Political and administrative studies

Faculty of science

Biochemistry

Pure and industrial chemistry

Plant science and biotechnology

Microbiology

Animal and environmental biology

Physics

Geology

Mathematics and statistics

Computer science

Photo: employerbrandingnow.com

Faculty of agriculture

Crop and soil science

Forestry and wildlife management

Animal science

Agricultural economics

Faculty of basic medical science

MD and MS degree programme

Human physiology

Human anatomy

Pharmacology

Faculty of clinical science

M.Sc sports medicine

Preventive and social medicine

Pharmacognosy

Experimental pharmacology toxicology

Postgraduate diploma programme in sports

Faculty of engineering

Master of Engineering Management

Master of Environmental Engineering Technology (M.ENV.T)

Chemical engineering

Petroleum and gas engineering

Mechanical engineering

Civil and environmental engineering

Electronic engineering

Faculty of management science

Master of Business Administration

Master of Science (M.Sc) (Accounting, Finance, and Banking, Management, Marketing)

The University of Port Harcourt allows postgraduate students to pay the fees online, visit the official page http://pg.uniport.edu.ng/ for more details.

UNIPORT is considered as one of the best university in Nigeria. According to Times Higher Education (THE) the university was at the first place in Nigeria and sixth place in Africa on the list of best institutions in 2015.

READ ALSO: Benue state university courses offered

Source: o3schools.com

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng