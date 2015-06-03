Create a successful business plan for plantain chips production in Nigeria with these tips

Plantain chips production is very popular in Nigeria. Many local businesspersons think about getting into the snack/food industry and earning good profit. If you are new in this business, you definitely need more information and a good business plan for plantain chips production.

Plantain chips business

Nigeria is one of the leaders of producing bananas and plantain in Africa. Since you can easily grow plantain in Cross River, Ogun, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti, Delta, and many other southern and central states in Nigeria, you can also use plantain chips making machine and turn your production into a real business, offering delicious and cheap plantain chips snack in the market.

Many people prefer buying plantain chips instead of potato chips because this is an excellent alternative to greasier snacks and your business can possibly bring you 50,000 – 200,000 Naira per month.

Are you interested in this opportunity? Are you looking for a perfect business plan for plantain chips production? Just keep reading to find out extremely useful info.

Your business plan for plantain chips production

Every new business idea has to be turned into a business plan. Everything has to be planned.

In your plan, you should outline the following ideas:

Where you can get raw plantain for chips production on a regular basis, make a list of suppliers.

How much of raw material you can receive, as it will depend on your production volumes.

What plantain chips making machine is better for your business, how much it costs and where you can get it.

Where you can store plantain and where you can install production machines to turn raw plantain into delicious snacks.

Analyze competitors who already offer plantain chips for sale (their prices, customer service, packaging options, location, etc.).

Think of how much you will have to pay for rent, materials, eye-catching packaging, etc.

What other production tools you need.

Learn how to make quality and tasty chips for sale.

Decide how much you can sell your snacks to earn profit.

Write a list of training, workshops, and conferences you can attend to gain new knowledge on plantain chips production and the cost of your participation.

Think of how you can promote your business (through social networks, street advertising, website, etc.).

Perform possible loss analysis.

Possible profit projection (how much you can earn per week, per month, per year).

If you write a good plan, think about all the details of your plantain chips business, describe all possible issues and solutions, you will be able to earn 200,000 Naira per month or even more. Everything depends on how much you are willing to invest and how good you are prepared for starting your own business in Nigeria.

Why do you need a business plan in the first place? You can use this document to get a loan at the bank or funds through grant programs and investors. This is a great strategy for individuals that cannot afford to invest their own money into the production of plantain chips and are looking for financial support.

Turbana chips production process

How to make plantain chips for sale

According to different people who are familiar with this type of business, you will need at least 20,000 Naira to begin the production of chips. You will also have to devote your time to your new business if you wish to receive good results and start earning some profit.

Your chips can be homemade or industrially made (with the help of the machine). Let's see how the homemade version looks like. Here is a short description of homemade plantain chips process.

Step 1. Wash raw plantain with water (you can use a large bowl for this purpose), peel it off and slice it into thin round pieces (it is clever to use a special plantain cutter device).

Step 2. Place all the slices into water so that they will not change their color. However, keep in mind that there should be no water on the slices when they are fried, so sieve them before continuing to the next step. This should not be a problem. Remember to salt the chips to make them tasty.

Step 3. Use your frying pan covered with vegetable oil to make the chips. Just fry the sliced pieces of plantain.

Step 3. Use your frying pan covered with vegetable oil to make the chips. Just fry the sliced pieces of plantain.

Your chips have to be dry, so make sure they are not soaked in the oil. You can use special frying spoons and napkins to remove the excess amounts of oil after frying your plantain chips. Step 5. Package the chips and sell them.

The simple steps described above mean much work, and you can simplify everything if you get a plantain chips making machine (you can easily find such an equipment in China or even in Nigeria). This machine will perform all the steps above on its own. It is a perfect investment in your business because it will save you time and let you focus on other important things such as promotion and distribution of your products.

Plantain chips production is a perfect business idea because this snack is popular among students, businesspersons, workers, and children in Nigeria. In other words, this type of product can satisfy different classes of people regarding their income.

We hope you liked our short instruction and business plan details for plantain chips production in Nigeria. If you enjoy this idea, you can grow it into something profitable.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng