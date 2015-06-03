Create a successful business plan for plantain chips production in Nigeria with these tips

Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Vicky Pelletier-Primeau who wants to look like a porn star talks butt injections

0out of 5

Caribbean island with four sandy beaches and five homes for £65m

0out of 5

Is this Kate Middleton in Jordan as a little girl?

0out of 5

Steve King claims he didn't mean to share Nazi sympathizer's tweet

0out of 5

Pinterest reveals the biggest summer fashion trends

0out of 5

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Create a successful business plan for plantain chips production in Nigeria with these tips

27/06/2018 08:07:00

Plantain chips production is very popular in Nigeria. Many local businesspersons think about getting into the snack/food industry and earning good profit. If you are new in this business, you definitely need more information and a good business plan for plantain chips production.

Business plan for plantain chips production

Plantain chips business

Nigeria is one of the leaders of producing bananas and plantain in Africa. Since you can easily grow plantain in Cross River, Ogun, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti, Delta, and many other southern and central states in Nigeria, you can also use plantain chips making machine and turn your production into a real business, offering delicious and cheap plantain chips snack in the market.

Many people prefer buying plantain chips instead of potato chips because this is an excellent alternative to greasier snacks and your business can possibly bring you 50,000 – 200,000 Naira per month.

Are you interested in this opportunity? Are you looking for a perfect business plan for plantain chips production? Just keep reading to find out extremely useful info.

READ ALSO: How to make plantain chips for sale?

Good business plan for plantain chips production

Your business plan for plantain chips production

Every new business idea has to be turned into a business plan. Everything has to be planned.

In your plan, you should outline the following ideas:

  • Where you can get raw plantain for chips production on a regular basis, make a list of suppliers.
  • How much of raw material you can receive, as it will depend on your production volumes.
  • What plantain chips making machine is better for your business, how much it costs and where you can get it.
  • Where you can store plantain and where you can install production machines to turn raw plantain into delicious snacks.
  • Analyze competitors who already offer plantain chips for sale (their prices, customer service, packaging options, location, etc.).
  • Think of how much you will have to pay for rent, materials, eye-catching packaging, etc.
  • What other production tools you need.
  • Learn how to make quality and tasty chips for sale.
  • Decide how much you can sell your snacks to earn profit.
  • Write a list of training, workshops, and conferences you can attend to gain new knowledge on plantain chips production and the cost of your participation.
  • Think of how you can promote your business (through social networks, street advertising, website, etc.).
  • Perform possible loss analysis.
  • Possible profit projection (how much you can earn per week, per month, per year).

READ ALSO: Plantain flour production in Nigeria

How to write a business plan for plantain chips production in Nigeria

If you write a good plan, think about all the details of your plantain chips business, describe all possible issues and solutions, you will be able to earn 200,000 Naira per month or even more. Everything depends on how much you are willing to invest and how good you are prepared for starting your own business in Nigeria.

Why do you need a business plan in the first place? You can use this document to get a loan at the bank or funds through grant programs and investors. This is a great strategy for individuals that cannot afford to invest their own money into the production of plantain chips and are looking for financial support.

READ ALSO: How to make plantain chips?

Turbana chips production

Turbana chips production process

How to make plantain chips for sale

According to different people who are familiar with this type of business, you will need at least 20,000 Naira to begin the production of chips. You will also have to devote your time to your new business if you wish to receive good results and start earning some profit.

Your chips can be homemade or industrially made (with the help of the machine). Let's see how the homemade version looks like. Here is a short description of homemade plantain chips process.

  • Step 1. Wash raw plantain with water (you can use a large bowl for this purpose), peel it off and slice it into thin round pieces (it is clever to use a special plantain cutter device).
Plantain chips production
  • Step 2. Place all the slices into water so that they will not change their color. However, keep in mind that there should be no water on the slices when they are fried, so sieve them before continuing to the next step. This should not be a problem. Remember to salt the chips to make them tasty.
Fry plantain chips and start your own production
  • Step 3. Use your frying pan covered with vegetable oil to make the chips. Just fry the sliced pieces of plantain.
  • Step 4. Your chips have to be dry, so make sure they are not soaked in the oil. You can use special frying spoons and napkins to remove the excess amounts of oil after frying your plantain chips.
  • Step 5. Package the chips and sell them.
Plantain chips production machine

The simple steps described above mean much work, and you can simplify everything if you get a plantain chips making machine (you can easily find such an equipment in China or even in Nigeria). This machine will perform all the steps above on its own. It is a perfect investment in your business because it will save you time and let you focus on other important things such as promotion and distribution of your products.

Best business plan for plantain chips production

Plantain chips production is a perfect business idea because this snack is popular among students, businesspersons, workers, and children in Nigeria. In other words, this type of product can satisfy different classes of people regarding their income.

We hope you liked our short instruction and business plan details for plantain chips production in Nigeria. If you enjoy this idea, you can grow it into something profitable.

READ ALSO: Plantain farming business plan

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss' Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Akon

Read More
P-Square
P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

Read More