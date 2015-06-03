Plateau killings is saddening and barbaric - Ortom

- Governor Ortom has said the state cannot provide 5,000 hectares of land required by the federal government for ranching

- Ortom has also called on the security agencies to arrest the killers of about 200 people in Plateau

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that the state has no 5,000 hectares of land to donate for the establishment of ranches as requested by the federal government but is willing to give out land to individuals willing to follow the law.

Ortom made the statement on Tuesday, at the Government House, in Makurdi, while inaugurating the 19 chairmen and members of state owned Boards and Commissions.

He said: We have said that those who are law abiding are free to live in Benue state and do there legitimate businesses.

“They can apply for land and set up their ranches in line with the provisions of the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishments Law.

“Our adoption of ranching is to the extent of what is in our law and I have repeatedly said that we do not have one single 5,000 hectares of land for the establishment of a single massive ranch but we can avail individuals land to set up personal ranches as provided by our law which remains the panacea for the crisis."

Ortom also described the killings in Plateau as saddening and barbaric and urge security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

“Those who have claimed responsibility for the killings should be arrested. Just like we in Benue have been calling for their arrest for their complicity in the Benue killings.

“What is the government waiting for? It is heartrending that in a country of close to 200 million people this kind of act takes place as if we are still living in the past."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a socio-political Yoruba group, Afenifere, while lamenting the deaths of over 100 people in Benue state, has called on Nigerians to gird their loins and prepare to vote in a new administration in the 2019 elections.

In a communique released by the group and read by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Odunmakin, the group protested what it calls the non-action of the government towards the violent killings.

