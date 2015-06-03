Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

News

Amazing rocks in Nigeria and their location

by 27/06/2018 08:03:00

Nigerians who are looking for exciting ways to spend summer vacations or memorable weekend s should learn more about the major rocks in Nigeria and their location. Our country is blessed with beautiful nature and some remarkable tourist attractions.

Major rocks in Nigeria and their location

How many major rocks in Nigeria do you know? Do you remember the names of these rocks and their location?

For example, where is Zuma rock located? Where is Olumo rock located? What are other exciting tourist attractions in Nigeria to visit when you have a day or two days off? We know the answer to these questions and are happy to share some interesting information with you.

Rocks in Nigeria

The country has a pretty big list of tourist attractions to observe, from mysterious caves and quick rivers to huge mountains. People who love mountains will absolutely like visiting rocks in Nigeria because some of these sightseeing locations are way higher than the famous Egypt pyramids!

The list of five major rocks in Nigeria includes:

  • Olumo Rock
  • Zuma Rock
  • Aso Rock
  • Riyom Rock
  • Wase Rock

We can continue this list because there are more than just five well-known rocks in Nigeria. But these five places are most visited, so every citizen and tourist who travels across the country should spend some time visiting some beautiful and high rocks.

READ ALSO: Most powerful prayer mountains in Nigeria

Olumo Rock - rocks in Nigeria and their location

Where is Olumo Rock located?

This rock is extremely popular in Nigeria. Many local people and tourists come here to enjoy spectacular views.

Olumo Rock is located near Ogun River, in Ogun State. If you take the A5 highway, head to Abeokuta and you will see this attraction from far away because its highest peak reaches 137 meters above the sea level. While it is not as high as Aso Rock, you will still be stunned.

Zuma Rock in Nigeria and its location

Where is Zuma Rock located?

If you are a citizen of Nigeria, you can see this place every day or even more often. If you are a tourist, you can also look at Zuma Rock even without visiting this beautiful place. Why are we so sure about this? Take any 100 Naira banknote and look at it. What do you see? Exactly!

Zuma Rock on 100 Naira banknote (money in Nigeria)

Of course, the real Zuma Rock location is not on the notes. It can be visited in Niger State, and you can take the A234 highway from Abuja (capital) towards Kaduna and near Madala. The mountain’s height impresses. It is nearly 725 meters (over 3.6 thousand feet)!

Aso Rock in Nigeria and its location

Aso Rock location

If you live in Abuja or visit the capital of Nigeria, you should travel closer to Aso Rock. Its tremendous size reminds of pyramids, but we have to note one important fact. This ‘capital’ rock is 10 times higher than the most famous pyramid. Of course, it doesn’t have the shape or color of Giza pyramid (it’s a well-known Egypt tourist attraction), but Aso Rock is exceptionally high reaching 400 meters (1,300 feet) high above the sea level.

You have already guessed that this major rock in Nigeria is located in Abuja. If you have plans to see the Complex of the President of the country or happen to go to the Supreme Court or travel the A234 highway, you will not miss the fantastic rock.

Riyom Rock major rocks in Nigeria and their location

Riyom Rock location

This tourist attraction in Nigeria is pretty unusual. Many citizens call it ‘Three Rocks’ formation because of its unique shape. The huge rocks lay on top of each other.

This fantastic site is located in Plateau State, close to Riyom town.

Wase Rock major rocks in Nigeria and their location

Wase Rock location

While this rock is not visited by locals and tourists as often as other major rocks in Nigeria, it is worth being added to our list because of its unique shape. Firstly, it has a shape of a dome. Secondly, it originates from a volcano. Thirdly, pelicans love it and choose it as their breeding ground. Finally, yet importantly, Wase Rock is one of the five isolated dome-shaped rock hills on our planet.

Reaching approximately 350 meters (over 1.1 thousand feet) above the sea level, this rock is located in Wase town (in Plateau State).

These are the 5 major rocks in Nigeria and their locations and we highly advise you to visit at least one of them.

READ ALSO: The highest mountain in Africa and its location

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

