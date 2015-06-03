Why FG is to blame for corruption in the country - Femi Falana

- A senior lawyer, Femi Falana, says the federal government is to blame for the negative image posed by corruption on Nigeria’s development

- He states that the harsh Nigerian economy has pushed some promising youths in the country to engage in cyber-crime and other forms of illegality

A senior lawyer, Femi Falana, has blamed the federal government and some foreign collaborators for the reported high level of corruption, money laundering, fraud and other crime in the country.

Falana called on the federal government to take responsible for the endemic corruption in Nigeria, insisting that the government was to blame for the negative image posed by corruption on Nigeria’s development, the Sun reports.

Speaking during a launch of an anti-corruption campaign by some civil society organisations, the lawyer said the harsh economy had pushed some promising youths in the country to engaged in cybercrime and other forms of illegality.

The statement by Falana read in part: “Nigerians need to have a good sense of humour in whatever they are doing in life. Working for the interest of the country and not selfish interest. Moral attitude and a sense of national value towards building national value and integrity.”

“They employ the service of youths to carry out dubious act. Our schools have become a battleground where thugs and armed robbers are trained. Cultism, killings and raping of innocent citizens is not new, they are corrupt act inimical to the interest of the society.

“A society cannot be sane when its promising youths engaged in cyber crime and other forms of illegality due to the harsh economy.

“Our system does not condemn the act of corruption by corrupt individuals. Rather, Nigerians celebrate the endemic corruption of our leaders. Government is responsible for what the society turns out to be. Most of the people in government today benefitted from the free education system the government of our heroes provided for them.

“There were certain benefits attributed to student, the government was actually providing all the need of the student.

“Today, that system has collapsed. What is in operation is poverty, lack, no employment or basic necessity for the common youths. Rather, what they experience is hardship. Our political class has ignored the responsibility of being accountable to the masses. They have no voice of their own.”

To other news, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) command in Adamawa has cried out over some youths in the state who now use human urine for intoxication.

NDLEA's commander in Katsina state, Maryam Sani, had said that suspected drug dealers no longer stay in the shops, but use their motorcycles and cars to sell drug, making it difficult for the command to arrest them.

Moreover, the Adamawa state commander of the agency, Yakubu Kibo, speaking in Yola, said other new items abused include dry pawpaw leaves, dry plantain leaves, burnt tyres, as well as a solution made from candies and beverages.

