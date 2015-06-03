Nigerians come after referee who officiated Super Eagles match with Argentina

- Nigerians took to social media vent their anger on Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir

- The 41-year-old refused to award a second penalty kick to the Super Eagles

- Argentina ran away with a 2-1 win in the last match Group D match

Cuneyt Cakir who officiated Super Eagles match against Argentina has come under fire from raging Nigerian fans on social media.

The Turkish referee denied Nigeria a penalty when Marcos Rojo headed the ball onto his own hand and the VAR was consulted.

The replay clearly showed that the Manchester United defender handled the ball but the Cakir went to make confirmations and still did not give the spot kick.

See the comments below.

Nigerian fans went on his Instagram handle and sent all sort of abusive messages and curses to vent their anger on the 41-year-old official.

Rojo who was adjudged to have handle the ball in the box scored the late winner defender four minutes as Argentina ran away with winner.

Lionel Messi had earlier put the Seleccion ahead with his first World Cup and the 100th of the tournament before Victor Moses put the Super Eagles level through a penalty.

Croatia and Argentina qualified from the group as will be facing Denmark and France respectively in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Achilles the cat predicted a Super Eagles victory over the Argentines.

However, that failed to happen but it is on record that the cat had previously forecasted Russia defeating Saudi Arabia and Egypt respectively and also Brazil's last gasp win against Costa Rica.

