Wife of Super Eagles star calls Okocha a mad man after he blamed her husband for Messi's goal in Argentina win against Nigeria

Kenneth Omeruo’s wife, Chioma has blasted ex-Super Eagles legend, Jay Jay Okocha following his analysis after Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat in Tuesday’s final Group D fixtures, at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Speaking after the game, Okocha said: “I am a bit disappointed with Omeruo, he would have seen the run of Messi and maybe take a step or two to be able to cut that ball off.”

Reacting after Okocha’s analysis on the Cable TV, Chioma took to her official Instagram account, oma_omaranma, to call the former International, a mad man after questioning, "What magic do you want him to do? You mad man."

However, few hours after the post, Chioma has now placed her account in private mood, but NAIJ.com was able to obtain her comment from instalog9ja's screen shot.

Interestingly, the South America side left it late to win 2-1 and book their place in the round of 16

Goals from Messi and Rojo secured qualification for Argentina as Victor Moses also scored his first goal in the World Cup for Nigeria.

In the other game, Croatia defeated Iceland 2-1 to finish top of Group D. Argentina will now face France in their next game at the Russia 2018 World Cup which is the round of 16 while Croatia face Denmark.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Lionel Messi has revealed that they were made to suffer to earn a vital 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles.

The Barcelona main man scored the first goal with his weaker right-foot after controlling the ball brilliantly with his chest. Nigeria came back through a penalty scored by Victor Moses but Marcos Rojo sealed the win four minutes from time.

