Miyetti Allah dissociates itself from statement on recent killings in Plateau

- The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has dissociated itself from the purported statement on the recent killings in Plateau State by the Chairman of the group

- The national secretary of Miyetti Allah, Othman Ngelzarma, said such comments do not reflect the true position of MACBAN

- Ngelzarma faulted the comments and condemned the attack which left at least 100 dead

Following the purported statement on the recent killings in Plateau state by the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Ciroma, the group has dissociated itself, Channels TV reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Othman Ngelzarma, the national secretary of Miyetti Allah, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, June 26, said such comments do not reflect the true position of MACBAN.

“The statement made by the zonal chairman should be credited to him. That should be his personal opinion because I believe he should be an indigene of Plateau State,” he said.

Ciroma had described the attack on some communities in Plateau as an act of retaliation for the killing of 300 cows belonging to members of the group.

However the national secretary faulted the comments and condemned the attack which left at least 100 dead and several others displaced.

He also commiserated with those who lost their loved ones to the attack, as well as the government and people of Plateau State.

“It is so wicked, it is condemnable. We don’t condone it, we do not like it. It is really unfortunate and we sympathise with the communities in that area,” Ngelzarma added.

The national secretary of Miyetti Allah in reaction to the allegation that some members of the association go about heavily armed, he noted that such persons should be treated as criminals.

“Whoever is holding a dangerous weapon up to the level of AK-47, we consider that person to be a criminal as far as we are concerned.

“We know these are prohibited arms that should not be held by any other person apart from the security operatives. Apart from that, I don’t think it is allowed for anybody in this country to hold a dangerous weapon as AK-47,” MACBAN stressed.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has given reasons why herdsmen attacked mourners in Plateau state, killing over 120 people and causing serious injuries to hundreds others.

The chairman, north central zone of the organisation, Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks, however, claimed the people were killed in retaliation to the killings of about 300 cows belonging to the herdsmen, The Nation reports.

He said: “These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission."

