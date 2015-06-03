Talented 15-year-old Ishmale Powell graduates from high school with a 4.5 GPA

Black excellence is becoming one of the major things Africans and blacks all over the world are getting recognized for and for this teenager, it's no different.

Ishmale Powell is currently the talk of all social media platforms after news of his academic achievement surfaced on the internet. At just 15, Powell graduated high school with an impressive GPA of 4.5.

Ishmale who comes from Greensboro, North Carolina, was the youngest to graduate from Page High school. He was able to graduate two years early because he skipped two grades and began taking high school classes in middle school.

Powell will enter the University of North Carolina in the fall and will study both computer and aerospace engineering. However, finance seems to be a major problem for the teenage boy. Although he has received monies from grants and the university scholarship board worth N3.2m, he still needs about N14.3m to pay other fees.

READ ALSO: 17-year-old actress Regina Daniels breaks internet with bum-flaunting photos as she rocks Super Eagles jerse

Powell revealed that he has applied to several scholarships but was rejected. His father who lives on fixed disability income, cannot afford $40,000 a year.

READ ALSO: Heartbreak as man pays N2.1m for bride price then finds out his girlfriend is already taken

Speakine with WFMY News 2, he had this to say:"That's really worrying me. I'm not sure how I'm going to pay for tuition or anything because I come from a single-parent home, and it's been rough." His father has since moved to Charlotte so the teen can live with him while in college to save money on housing.

Powell has also started a GoFundMe campaign. "I just pray that a blessing will happen," he said.

Talking about his accomplishments, he said: "I'm excited! I can't wait to get started. I'm excited for the experience. Going at such a young age, it might be difficult for me, but I think I am ready.

I'm a little nervous about the social aspect. I had to give that up in high school. I've always been the youngest in my class. It was hard work. But this is the first step for the rest of my life."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Mom's Blog Ep 3: Does A Mom Have Weekends? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng