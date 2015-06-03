Tragedy as 32-year-old man drowns in swimming pool on his birthday

- Following the news of Dbanj's son tragic death, Nigerians fell into mourning

- An Haitian man identified as Michelet Mongerard suffered the same fate, on the same day

- According to reports, Mongerard drowned in the swimming pool in his home, on his birthday

- He was, however, resuscitated by his cousin with CPR, but died shortly after at the hospital

The entire nation was sent into mourning on hearing the news of the tragic loss of Dbanj's only son, Daniel, who died after drowning in the swimming pool in their home on June 24. A Haitian man identified as Michelet Mongerard suffered the same fate.

According to reports, 32-year-old Mongerard held a party in his Connecticut home with family and friends to mark his birthday on June 24, but didn't live to see the end. In what can be considered a tragedy, the birthday boy was found lifeless at the bottom of the pool hours later.

The victim was pulled out by his cousin by 7pm who performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was able to bring him back to life before medics arrived and rushed him to Stamford hospital.

READ ALSO: Billionaire's ex wife Caroline Danjuma adopts a child

Unfortunately, Michelet gave up the ghost shortly after arriving the hospital. Reports claim the deceased suffered a minor abrasion on his head, indicating that he was injured before he drowned to his death.

His death has been said to be classified as accidental as witnesses reported he could swim and didn't look intoxicated. More so, no one could recollect him getting in the pool.

May the soul of the departed rest in peace.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels flaunts behind in Super Eagles jersey

Recall, Dbanj's 1-year-old son suffered the same fate on the same day. The Nigerian Police have extended their condolences to the family but have requested the narrative surrounding the cause of his death be reported as soon as possible.

Get hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group. Join here.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

What is the problem with Nigeria? | Street Gist on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng