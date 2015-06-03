19-year-old lady who was sentenced to death for killing her husband gets 5 years jail term after Amnesty International intervention

- A 19-year-old girl who was sentenced to death for killing her 35-year-old husband receives overturned sentence

- The young lady has been given five years jail term after Amnesty International came to her rescue

- Young Hussein who married her husband at 16 had killed him after he attempted to rape her

A 19-year-old Sudanese girl identified as Noura Hussein who killed her husband for attempting to rape get five years jail sentence. The young lady was originally given a death sentence before Amnesty International intervened.

The young lady had been married off to her husband at 16 by her father. It was gathered that her husband had raped her the previous day with the help of his brothers who held her down.

He reportedly tried to do the same the next day when she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him with it. Hussein's death sentence had been overturned after her case sparked international outrage.

Amnesty International led the campaign for the young lady's justice. Her campaign was tagged 'Justice For Noura'.

Seif Magango, the Amnesty's regional deputy director, expressed that she was a victim of an attack and she acted in self defense. Magango said: "She was the victim of a 'brutal attack' by her husband and acted in self defense."

Sudanese bride's death sentence for killing her husband gets changed to 5 years in jail Photo source: DailyMail

Magango further stated that the country needs to reform her laws on child marriages. "The Sudanese authorities must take this opportunity to start reforming the laws around child marriage, forced marriage and marital rape, so that victims are not the ones who are penalised."

Hussein was ordered to pay 337,500 Sudanese pounds (N4,380,000).

According to DailyMail, the young lady was married off against her wish to Abdulrahman Hammad and the marriage ceremony involved a signing of contract between her father and her husband.

She was forced to move into her husband's home after completing secondary school in April 2017.

It was gathered that her husband invited two of his brothers and a male cousin to help him rape her after she refused to consumate the marriage.

Hussein was said to have been handed over to the police by her father after she fled the scene and went back home. She was sentenced to death in July 2017, and her sentenced was overturned this June.

