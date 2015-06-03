Surf competition accused of 'sexism' over prize money

Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Joe Jackson dead: Michael Jackson's father passes away aged 89

Trump backs off imposing China investment limits

Brother of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins named a person of interest in death

Brazilian model sues California Embassy Suites for bed bugs

Prince William shakes hands with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Surf competition accused of 'sexism' over prize money

by 27/06/2018 09:17:00

Surf competition accused of 'sexism' over prize money

By Chris Bell BBC News
  • 27 June 2018
Ballito Pro winners Rio Waida and Zoe SteynImage copyright The Ballito Pro
Image caption Rio Waida (left) won twice as much as Zoe Steyn

Organisers of a junior surf competition in South Africa have been accused of sexism after discrepancies in the prize money awarded to the male and female winners.

Rio Waida and Zoe Steyn claimed first place in the boys' and girls' 2018 Billabong Junior Series Ballito Pro event on Sunday.

A photograph of the pair posing with their winners' cheques has drawn waves of criticism online, as Rio is shown to have won double Zoe's prize.

The photograph, which was posted to the competition's Facebook page, has been shared widely - and sparked discussion about gender equality.

Meet your 2018 Billabong Junior Series Ballito Pro Junior winners, Rio Waida (Indonesia) and Zoe Steyn (East London, SA)...

Posted by The Ballito Pro on Sunday, 24 June 2018
"I am outraged," wrote Facebook user Robyn Simpson. "I was there and watched the whole day. These girls shred just as hard as any boy."

"Did the girls surf a different ocean that was easier we don't know about?" another, Eloise Montgomery-Male, asked the organisers.

Others wondered if the competition's sponsor, Australian surfing brand Billabong, was offering 50% discounts to women buying their products.

  • World Cup 2018: Is football still sexist?
  • Teacher's final wish granted with backpacks
  • Russia proposes raising retirement age above life expectancy

Responding to the criticism, the event organisers and Billabong representatives said they had "noted the concerns raised" but that the sport's governing body, the World Surf League (WSL), determined the prize money.

"The Ballito Pro maintains its stance as a pro-gender equality competition, which is evident from the ongoing development of the women's series year-on-year," said festival organisers.

"Based on this commitment to equality, we are meeting with all relevant stakeholders to discuss how any potential discrepancies can be resolved going forward.

"The WSL implements certain criteria to determine surf ratings and prize money, and we have formally requested a detailed outline of this process for future discussion."

The WSL had not responded to a request to comment by the time of publication but speaking to ABC, spokesperson Will Hayden-Smith said prize money was partly determined by the number of entrants.

"[The photo] highlights an issue but it's a very complicated one," he said.

"Men get double the prize money only because there are double the competitors."

