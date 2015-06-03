The Department of Correctional Services said on Wednesday it was unaware of an alleged hunger strike at its Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg.

“The majority of inmates had both their breakfast and lunch as normal. The Department is not aware of a hunger strike as alleged. However‚ our security officials are monitoring the situation‚” department spokesperson Mocheta Monama said.

A man claiming to be an inmate at the prison phoned TimesLIVE on Wednesday saying that the majority of prisoners from one section had gone on a hunger strike to ensure their demands were met.

The man claimed they had not received soap and bedding‚ and that there was no medicine available‚ including chronic medication.

“We have undertaken this hunger strike in order to draw attention to management to respond to our plight.”

The alleged inmate claimed about 30 or 40 prisoners out of the 1‚300 inmates ate during their strike‚ which he described as peaceful. He added that rehabilitation programmes were cancelled on Wednesday due to the strike.

Monama said a handful of inmates had handed a letter with their grievances to the head of Leeuwkop prison and demanded to speak to the regional commissioner.

“The department will ensure that the grievances submitted by the inmates receives the attention it deserves‚ and all procedures will be followed to ensure that the grievances are attended to appropriately.”