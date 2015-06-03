Rubber bullets fired at EFF-led Brakpan land occupiers

“We only fired rubber bullets in an attempt to get them off that land because they are occupying it unlawfully‚” said Kgasago. “We are only enforcing the law working with the municipality to remove them. We managed to remove 300 shacks in total.”

Mmouluki Matsemela said he was born in the Old Brakpan township in 1965 before they were removed. He said the Metro Police’s actions made him feel like he was being removed from his home for the second time.

“They chased us away from here between 1980-81. They never compensated us. They should let us take our land back‚” he says.

Matsemela says he still remembers his old Brakpan Township address. “It was 1485 Raskwala street.”

Sesi Ndlovu‚ EFF chairperson for ward 97 in Brakpan‚ said it was unconstitutional for the Metro Police to remove the new land occupiers. “Our Constitution states that everyone has a right to a place to live. All these people here have no place to live. They have come back to the land of their ancestors and Metro Police are shooting them. The government is failing us.”

EFF members in charge told everyone not to leave because they had everything under control. “We have already taken this land back. It is ours‚” said Ndlovu.