Trial of DR Congo opposition leader postponed to Oct

The trial is taking in place in the runup to a presidential election on December 23 in one of Africa's most volatile countries.

Kabila, a former soldier who has been in power since 2001, has refused to say clearly whether he intends to run again.

He was constitutionally due to quit office in December 2016 at the end of his second elected mandate.

But he has remained in power until a successor is elected, provoking street protests that have been violently repressed, resulting in several deaths.

Katumbi has declared he will return to the country to file his candidacy. The period for applications runs from July 24 to August 8.

However, he cannot return home without fear of arrest as he has been convicted in a separate case involving alleged property fraud. He was handed a three-year term -- he denies any crime.

In the meantime, he has set up a political vehicle called Ensemble to push ahead with his presidential ambitions.

Katumbi's lawyers sharply criticised the choice of the Supreme Court of Justice as the trial venue.

No appeals can be lodged against rulings by the court, which means the trial will "accelerate" any sentence against him, further blocking his presidential goal, said one of his lawyers, Papy Mbaki.