DG of federal agency in hot water as workers drag him to EFCC over alleged misappropriation of funds

- Civil servants have petitioned the EFCC over the alleged misappropriation of funds by the DG of the Energy Commission

- One of the allegations include the mismanagement of international-donor-funded projects under the UN Development Programme, by the DG

- The EFCC assured the workers that the petition would be passed to the appropriate quarters, and that it would be given due attention

Staff members of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of funds by the director-general of the commission, Prof Jidere Bala.

The members of staff, who took the action under the aegis of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) delivered a written petition at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja on Wednesday, June 27, NAN reports.

NAIJ.com gathers that Promise Chukwu, the chairman of the association, told the EFCC that the petition had become necessary in view of the happenings during his first tenure of the director-general, which ended on May 5, 2018.

It would be recalled that the workers of the commission had protested the renewal of Prof Bala’s tenure as the director-general of the commission by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Chukwu, the petition is in tandem with their ongoing protest.

“We have brought our petition to the EFCC, we believe that this agency will investigate his stewardship because we believe that what we have in this document today, that most of them have failed financial integrity test.

“That is why we want to officially submit it to the commission to assist in sanitising the Energy Commission,” he said.

He explained that some of the alleged financial mismanagement by the director-general included mismanagement of international-donor-funded projects under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He also pointed out that mystery is surrounding about 1 million US dollars Lake Chad Basin Project funded by the Africa Development Bank.

“Similarly, millions of naira have been budgeted and squandered under the National Energy Data Project.

“We are also pleading with Mr President to remove Prof E.J. Bala from the Energy Commission because his reappointment is for five years.

“We also want to say that under his previous tenure, there was no defined job schedules for members of staff and any form of mandatory career progression training required to bridge the large skills gap and manpower requirement to execute ENC mandate, among others,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the Commission’s chairman, the spokesman, Wilson Uwujare, assured the union that the petition would be given due attention.

“I want to assure you that the petition would be passed to the appropriate quarters and it would be given due attention.

“I also want to assure you that we have received this document and your message would be passed; but we do not have the power to remove your director-general, as we are not the appointing authority,” he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission indicted Sani Sidi Mohammed, a former director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in a N2.5bn fraud case alongside six other directors.

The NEMA board, which is constitutionally headed by the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was under the supervision of erstwhile holder of the position Namadi Sambo, when the fraud occurred.

