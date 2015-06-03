Latest News

Breaking: Imo Assembly suspends four members indefinitely

Four members of the Imo state assembly have been suspended for ‘unparliamentary conduct.’

According to The Punch, Acho Ihim who is the Speaker of the state assembly said on Wednesday, June 27, that they were suspended due to their conducts.

The affected members are: Chiji Collins, representing Isiala Mbano state constituency; Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, Mbaitoli (Madumere’s LGA ); Uche Oguwuike, Ikeduru state constituency (Madumere’s in-law); and Ikenna Nzeruo, representing Oru West state constituency.

Following the suspension, the Speaker appointed Lawman Duruji, who represents Ehime Mbano, as the chairman of the committee that will look into the allegations of the alleged “unparliamentary conduct.”

The Speaker said he would not allow activities that would tarnish the image of the assembly.

One of the suspended lawmakers who spoke on the condition of anonymity reportedly said they were suspended “just to get at the deputy governor.”

Ihim however said there was no political correlation in the accusation.

He advised the suspended members to “sort themselves out with the committee” set up to investigate their “unparliamentary conduct.”

Meanwhile, the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, is set to drop his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, whom he had earlier anointed to replace him as governor of the state.

His alleged plan to drop Nwosu's ambition for governorship in Imo state follows his moves to regain the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure in Imo state.

Vanguard reports that having lost out at the ward, local government and state congresses in Imo, Rochas is considered a key factor in the party’s effort at retaining the governorship position.

It was gathered that some of the governors' adversaries including the party's national organising secretary, Osita Izunaso, and others are major casualties in Okorocha's victory at the APC national convention. Sources said these casualties would not retain some of their position as the governor is said to have allegedly agreed to the condition of dropping his son-in-law.

