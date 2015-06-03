It is now impossible to re-loot recovered looted funds - FG hypes anti-corruption war

Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Joe Jackson dead: Michael Jackson's father passes away aged 89

0out of 5

Trump backs off imposing China investment limits

0out of 5

Brother of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins named a person of interest in death

0out of 5

Brazilian model sues California Embassy Suites for bed bugs

0out of 5

Prince William shakes hands with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

0out of 5

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
It is now impossible to re-loot recovered looted funds - FG hypes anti-corruption war

27/06/2018 13:47:00

- The Nigerian federal govt says it is now impossible for recovered looted funds to be re-looted

- According to the government, there are different organisations in charge of recoveries in the whole system; so re-looting cannot happen any longer

- Recovered funds now go straight to the depository account initiated by the AGF, which is domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria

The federal government says it is now impossible for recovered looted funds to be re-looted, as mechanisms have been put in place to prevent it, NAN reports.

Mrs Ladidi Mohammed, the director, Asset Recovery and Management Unit, Ministry of Justice, gave the assurance on Wednesday, June 26 in Abuja, at a citizens’ dialogue on Post-Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) roadmap and asset recovery in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Tough female judge rejects Nyame’s bail application

NAIJ.com gathers that the dialogue was organised by the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), a non-governmental organization.

Mohammed said that re-looting of recovered looted funds was a thing of concern for the nation, adding that doing that would be very difficult under the present administration.

“As I speak, it is very difficult for anyone to re-loot any returned funds because as far as the attorney-general of the federation and the entire government is concerned, there is no way that is going to happen.

“I can tell you that there are different organisations in charge of recoveries, so in the whole system, there is no way that those assets, whether local or international will be re-looted.’’

She also said that the recovered monies would have to be returned to the financial system for appropriation.

Mohammed, however, assured that the expected recovered loots coming in from overseas accounts would be used for projects that would impact the lives of citizens, not as individuals, but as communities and as a nation.

“What I mean by that is that recovered monies are not like generated revenue that go into the Federation Account or the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

“The office of the AGF initiated a depository account for both local and international recoveries; and those recovered funds go straight to the account which is domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“It is a depository account that has no signatory and cannot be touched until it is appropriated; it is a constitutional and international issue.

“The AGF has put up every mechanism to prevent re-looting, so I assure you that there is no fear that these recovered funds will be looted and the monies will be used for the good of Nigerians,’’ she said.

Mohammed said negotiations have begun for the repatriation of the remaining Abacha loot, adding that provision had been made for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) involvement, particularly with management of the funds.

“We also know that we have some cases all over the world for recovery, and this is being coordinated by the AGF, and I am pleased to say that some CSOs are monitoring these cases and we are very proud of you.

“We do not see CSOs as adversaries but as a formidable ally, and the AGF is committed to collaborating with you,’’ she added.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the federal government is making final preparations to disburse $322 million fund repatriated from the accounts of former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha in Switzerland to Nigerians.

The national coordinator of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Nigeria and special assistant to the president on justice reforms, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu disclosed this in an interactive session with newsmen.

Ibekeaku-Nwagwu said under the MoU with Switzerland, the funds would be paid directly into the accounts of the poorest Nigerians through their various accounts for two years, and identification numbers would be made available on the website being developed by the National Social Investment office and the World Bank.

The luxury of corruption - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

