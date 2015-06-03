Ronaldo shows off leg muscles in Portugal’s training ahead of Uruguay clash (photos)

Current world best footballer Cristiano Ronaldo displayed his muscles during Portugal’s training session in Moscow on Wednesday, June 27, ahead of Saturday’s last-16 clash with Uruguay at the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

Interestingly, the entire squad members, including Ronaldo were focused for the entire duration of the session as they sharpened their skills all through.

Ronaldo shows up leg muscles during Portugal’s training ahead of Uruguay clash. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images

The European champions are taking Saturday's clash with Uruguay, as a final fixture and Ronaldo, is expected to lead the attack line during the encounter.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also showed off skills that include chest control as well as displaying the size of his powerful legs.

Selecao’s head coach, Fernando Santos is aware of the challenges Uruguay will pose during the encounter after the South Americans won all three Group A fixtures at the ongoing global football fiesta.

Santos started Wednesday's session off by putting his players through their paces before switching to ball drills.

The duo of Selecao’s stars, Ricardo Quaresma and Pepe, were also captured during the intensive training session.

Ronaldo displays ball ‘skills’ on the air during Portugal’s training ahead of Uruguay clash. Photo Credit: Reuters

Santos, according to the UK Daily Mail report, will continue putting Ronaldo and co more derails after the Europeans struggled to overcome Morocco as well as battling Iran to a draw in their last two Group B matches.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that French club Paris-Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing a stunning £265 million bid for Real Madrid and Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is currently in Russia where he is representing his country at the 2018 World Cup championship but the PSG chiefs want to lure him to France after the tournament.

