Just In: Tough female judge doubles down; rejects bail application made by ex governor sentenced to 14 years in jail

A bail application made by convicted former Governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame, has been rejected by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The former governor had made the post-conviction bail application to the court, on the basis of ill-health; but the application was rejected by the trial judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko, Daily Trust reports.

NAIJ.com gathers that Banjoko ruled that Nyame had not placed anything before the court to prove that his health situation could not be handled by the prisons authority.

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that a high court of the Federal Capital Territory sentenced ex Governor Jolly Nyame to 14 years in prison without an option of fine.

Nyame was found guilty of 27 out of 41 counts of alleged diversion of public funds while he served as governor of Taraba state.

He was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting N1.64 billion while he served as governor between 1999 to 2007.

