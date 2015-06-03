Medical practitioner dies of heart attack in Ebonyi after Argentina's winning goal against Nigeria at the World Cup

- Super Eagles crashed out of this year's FIFA World Cup after losing 2-1 to Argentina on Tuesday at the Saint Petersburg Stadium

- Messi and Rojo ensured Moses' goal was a mere consolation at the end of the game

- Meanwhile, a medical practitioner has been reported dead in Ebonyi state, Nigeria owing to the outcome of the game

A medical consultant at the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA), Dr. Chidi Ebirim, has been reported dead in Ebonyi.

The medical practitioner was said to have slumped while watching Nigeria's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in their last Group D fixture on Tuesday evening, This Day reports.

Dr. Ebirim collapsed when Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo powered a volley into the Super Eagles net in the 86th minute - the result which ousted Gernot Rohr's men from the 2018 edition of the tournament at the group stage.

Earlier in the game, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi gave the Argentines the lead - a goal which was cancelled by Victor Moses' fantastic spot kick.

However, an eyewitness at the scene of the occurrence said that the consultant was rushed to the hospital, but eventually died in the early hours of Wednesday.

“He was watching the match at his compound. Unfortunately, when the last goal was scored against Nigeria, he unconsciously shouted and slumped.

“He was rushed to the hospital for quick medical attention but he later gave up the ghost. He died of heart attack because he was suffering from cardiovascular disease.”

However, Ebirim’s death could have paralysed medical services at the Surgery Unit of the hospital, as surgery slated for Wednesday were postponed.

NAIJ.com previously reported the reason Nigeria were denied a second penalty during their World Cup game against Argentina.

The Super Eagles went into their third game against Argentina with a big chance of making it to the next stage.

However, all Nigerian and African hearts were broken after the team lost 2-1 to the South Americans to exit the tournament.

