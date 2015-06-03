Nollywood actress Yetunde Akilapa reportedly caught stealing again!

Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Joe Jackson dead: Michael Jackson's father passes away aged 89

0out of 5

Trump backs off imposing China investment limits

0out of 5

Brother of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins named a person of interest in death

0out of 5

Brazilian model sues California Embassy Suites for bed bugs

0out of 5

Prince William shakes hands with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

0out of 5

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Nollywood actress Yetunde Akilapa reportedly caught stealing again!

27/06/2018 12:59:00

- Nollywood actress Akilapa was reportedly caught trying to break in into someone's home

- This won't be the first time the actress has been allegedly caught in similar situations

- She has been handed to the police for proper investigation

Just four years after the Yoruba Nollywood actress Yetunde Akilapa was reportedly caught breaking into a beauty lounge, the actress has again allegedly repeated the same crime.

According to reports, the thespian was allegedly caught again on June 27, 2018, trying to break into a house in Magodo Shangisha, Lagos, Nigeria.

She was said to have been caught with a bag containing lots of master keys, trying to gain access to the building not knowing that occupants of the house were around.

READ ALSO: "I Am Not A Thief, My Problem Is Spiritual" - Actress Yetunde Akilapa

She was reportedly battered before being handed over to the police for proper investigation.

See video below.

NAIJ.com reported earlier that the actress on February 2013 was prosecuted and sent to jail after she was caught stealing with a bunch of master keys breaking into a home in Shomolu area of Lagos state.

Just two months after she was released in 2013, she was caught stealing again. But Yetunde says she's not a Kleptomaniac, that her problem is spiritual.

Source: Naija.ng

