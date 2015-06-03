Nollywood actress Yetunde Akilapa reportedly caught stealing again!

- Nollywood actress Akilapa was reportedly caught trying to break in into someone's home

- This won't be the first time the actress has been allegedly caught in similar situations

- She has been handed to the police for proper investigation

Just four years after the Yoruba Nollywood actress Yetunde Akilapa was reportedly caught breaking into a beauty lounge, the actress has again allegedly repeated the same crime.

According to reports, the thespian was allegedly caught again on June 27, 2018, trying to break into a house in Magodo Shangisha, Lagos, Nigeria.

She was said to have been caught with a bag containing lots of master keys, trying to gain access to the building not knowing that occupants of the house were around.

She was reportedly battered before being handed over to the police for proper investigation.

See video below.

NAIJ.com reported earlier that the actress on February 2013 was prosecuted and sent to jail after she was caught stealing with a bunch of master keys breaking into a home in Shomolu area of Lagos state.

Just two months after she was released in 2013, she was caught stealing again. But Yetunde says she's not a Kleptomaniac, that her problem is spiritual.

Source: Naija.ng