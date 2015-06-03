Breaking: Michael Jackson’s father reportedly dies 9 years after death of son

Joe Jackson who is the father of late popstar, Michael Jackson has passed away after battling terminal cancer for years.

According to Mirror.uk, Jackson has been on his deathbed for a while before he died on Wednesday, June 27.

READ ALSO: Saraki finally reveals what he discussed with Buhari over Plateau killings

His demise is coming nine years after the passing away of his son, Michael.

His son, Jermaine Jackson, had reportedly said few days ago that he was very frail.

He said: "He doesn't have long. The family needs to be by his bedside - that's our only intention in his final days.”

He reportedly “had a stroke in Brazil in 2015 which left him temporarily blind and was treated in hospital a year later with a high fever after falling ill during a routine check-up.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Meanwhile, on Saturday, April 15, Janet Jackson's estranged husband who is known to be notoriously private, Wissam Al Mana, 42, was spotted with their son Eissa Al Mana in a London park.

Al Mana also was also seen feeding and playing with their three months old Eissa on a London park bench with a friend and a lady who could be a baby sitter but Janet was not with them.

Why pastors don't want some comedians performing in their church – Kenny Blaq on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng