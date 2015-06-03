Latest News

Saraki finally reveals what he discussed with Buhari over Plateau killings

- Senate president Bukola Saraki has revealed what he and Dogara discussed President Buhari over Plateau killings

- Suspected herdsmen had killed over 120 people in the state on Saturday, June 23

- Saraki said that the measures NEMA and security agencies would take towards the crisis was discussed at the meeting

The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has given insights into what he discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari over the violence in Plateau state.

Premium Times reports that the two principal officers of the National Assembly met with Buhari on Wednesday, June 27, at his official residence before the president went to attend the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

NAIJ.com gathered that while speaking with journalists after they emerged from the meeting, Saraki said they commiserated with the president and then got a briefing from him.

“Part of the briefing is that he explained how steps are being taken to forestall re-occurrence and restore sanity because this is a great concern to him and to us also,” Saraki said.

The senate president also said at the meeting, the measures the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and security agencies would take towards the crisis was discussed.

The violence between herdsmen and locals in Plateau state has led to the death of about 100 persons in the past week with majority of them killed on Saturday, June 23 by suspected herdsmen.

Saraki said nobody in the government was happy with the development adding “we will all come together to ensure that we restore sanity.”

Saraki also commiserated with all families affected by the violence. He said the leadership of the Assembly would also go to Plateau state on a condolence visit.

Both Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, were in the state on Monday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 26, on condolence visits.

Saraki appealed to all involved to live together in peace and harmony.

He assured that those in government “will continue to do our best to see that this kind of thing does not happen again.”

Also speaking, Dogara said Buhari briefed them on “what he saw firsthand when he visited Plateau yesterday and measures he was putting in place to ensure that we do not have a relapse or a recurrence.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Yakubu Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, June 27, said that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a reorganisation of the nation’s security architecture to address ongoing security challenges in parts of the country.

Source: Naija.ng

