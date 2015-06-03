Premier League star breaks heart of Germany fans as the defending champion bow out of World Cup following defeat to Korea

- Germany bowed out of the ongoing 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia after suffering a shocking 2-0 defeat to the Korea Republic

- Young-Gwon Kim and Heung-Min Son scored on the 90 minute as the Taeguk Warriors claimed a famous win

- Both sides had goals scoring opportunities, but neither side took advantage until the closing moments

Defending champions, Germany bowed out of the ongoing 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia after suffering a shocking 2-0 defeat to the Korea Republic’s Taeguk Warriors at the Kazan Arena.

Young-Gwon Kim and Heung-Min Son scored on the 90 minute as the Taeguk Warriors claimed a famous win over Die Mannschaft in a tantalizing duel. Indeed the VAR again came into play as after the Asian scored their first.

Germany bow out of World Cup after Korea pip defending champions 2-0

READ ALSO: Omeruo’s wife calls Okocha a mad man after he blamed her husband for Messi's goal

The encounter which saw both sides with goals scoring opportunities, but neither side took advantage as the Asian side gave a good account of themselves until the goals started coming in the closing moments.

In the first stanza, South Korea spent the majority of the opening 45 minutes in their own half, but somehow managed to keep a clean sheet.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

However, the Taeguk Warriors need a win in the all-important match as they were in the fourth position in Group F after losses to Sweden and Mexico but still had an outside chance at reaching the knockout phase.

On the other, the defending champions were in the top of their game in the early moments; however, they failed to pile much pressure on the Korea Republic defense line.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup results and standings on NAIJ.com

In fact, it was South Korea who had the first dangerous opportunity of the match in the 19th minute.

Jung Woo-young took a free kick from a few meters outside the box, and German keeper Mauel Neuer misjudged the flight of the ball, as he failed to make a clean grab.

The loose ball bounced just to his left, but Neuer barely beat Son Heung-min to it and punched it out of harm's way.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Germany had a decent look in the 39th in a scramble following a corner, but Mats Hummels couldn't get a shot off in the crowd.

Overly aggressive at times on ball carriers, South Korea got two yellow cards in the opening 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Sweden have qualified into the round of 16 after a resounding victory over Mexico in their final Group F match in Sochi.

The Swedes knew they would only stand a chance of qualifying into the next round if they secure a win against the North Americans.

Nigeria VS Argentina. World Cup Showdown | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng