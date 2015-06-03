Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Joe Jackson dead: Michael Jackson's father passes away aged 89

Trump backs off imposing China investment limits

Brother of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins named a person of interest in death

Brazilian model sues California Embassy Suites for bed bugs

Prince William shakes hands with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

Alami Lazraq

Johann Rupert

Onsi Sawiris

Paul Harris

Mohamed Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Rock the cutest ankara shift dresses in 2018

by 27/06/2018 12:19:00

A vibrant and comfortable ankara shift dress is a perfect thing for the hot weather. It suits many occasions and all body types. Shift dresses exist in many variations and every woman can find whatever she likes best of all. Below, you will find a guide to the available shift dress fashions and Ankara designs that will leave you charmed and willing to have such an item in your wardrobe.

Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

Shift dress styles

Shift dresses exist in many variations. If you look it up in some fashion catalogues and encyclopedias, they will tell you that a shift dress is the one that’s hanging from your shoulders down in a loose way. This is a very unclear definition of a shift dress as today, there are numerous available styles and types of shift dresses, which don’t match this description.

Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

READ ALSO: Female native wears in 2018 for real fashionistas

Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: amillionstyles.com

Below, you will find some pictures with inspirational Ankara shift dress ideas for the current year.

In most cases, shift dresses are quite short and don’t even cover the knees. However, there’s no limitation to the length of such a dress and in case the typical length is too small for you, you can always make it longer. Shift dresses look great in the maxi-size, too.

One doubtless advantage of shift dresses is in the fact that they can be worn on any body type. It doesn’t matter whether you are plus size or, instead, would like to have some more flesh on your bones in certain places, a shift dress is a perfect choice for you.

Ankara shift dress latest design

Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: instagram.com

  • This light-minded piece consists of a couple of flirty frills and stays in place only due to the band on the chest.
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

  • This wide and comfortable dress with wide sleeves and pockets is a super comfortable idea for a weekend picnic or for having fun with friends
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: instagram.com

READ ALSO: Ankara crop top and skirt styles: top 5 looks

  • This piece shows evidently how easily such a dress can be combined with a turtle-neck pullover made out of stretchable French lace.
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

  • A super wide shift dress like this one can be the best idea for a hot day. The perfect ventilation and plenty of comfort is exactly what you need on a scalding hot summer day
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: instagram.com

  • Lovely shift dresses can also have long sleeves, just like this one. It’s another great thing for those ladies who need something not quite formal and official and something not quite casual in one piece. The white cuffs add the charm
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

  • Look how gorgeous this simple dress looks!
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: instagram.com

Ankara shift dress for plus size

Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

  • This loose and comfortable dress with a French lace piece in the top part is a great thing for those ladies who want to conceal some of their ample curves.
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

  • Such a short item with long sleeves and a lovely collar can be a perfect thing for going out with friends. However, make sure that it’s not too extremely short.
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

  • This is not quite a classical shift dress but it’s very close to being it with its wide skirt that can effectively steal the excess volume in hips and legs, if necessary
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

  • This dress, which is both the off and on shoulder fashion is a great example of the combination of fabrics in matching colors. It’s a great way to distract attention from the curves, which you would like to conceal
Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: pinterest.com

Ankara shift dress 2018 trends

Ankara shift dress styles in 2018

Image source: instagram.com, pinterest.com

It’s impossible to say that the trends in 2018 are in some way specific. Shift dresses are still in, they are stylish and loved by women. If you are into getting such a dress for yourself, give attention to such stylish details as sleeves of diverse shapes and collars.

Combine fabrics and even textures, add lace to the hem or to the sleeves, think over interesting lines of the bottom, and so on. You are not limited by anything and you are not obliged to follow any rules. Just create a piece that you will love and enjoy. Being pretty and confident is the main trend of any season.

READ ALSO: Hausa dressing styles for ladies

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

