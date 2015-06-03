Sweden qualify alongside Mexico as Germany crash out of World Cup

- Sweden defeat Mexico by 3-0 to qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup

- Andreas Augustinsson puts the Swedes ahead in the second half

- Ludwig Granqvist doubles the advantage from the penalty spot

- Alvarez scores into his own net to hand their opponents a 3-goal advantage

Sweden have qualified into the round of 16 after a resounding victory over Mexico in their final Group F match in Sochi.

The Swedes knew they would only stand a chance of qualifying into the next round if they secure a win against the North Americans.

Mexico's best chance in the first half fell in the path Carlos Vela but the attempt from his favourite left-foot went just wide in the 16 minute.

Mexico fans celebrate after hearing the outcome of Germany's match against Korea. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two minutes later, Janne Andersson's side responded as Emil Foresberg could not keep his shot down as it went sky high.

Just before half time, Marcus Berg benefited from a swift counter attacking move from his teammates with only the keeper to beat but his shot rattles the side-netting.

Sweden started off the second half on a brighter note as they shot themselves into the lead in the five minutes after the restart.

Left-back Ludwig Augustinsson took advantage of a miscued shot from Forseberg to score an important goal for his team.

The Scandinavians kept on getting better and better as they created more openings in the Mexican defence.

Then in the 51st minute, the match Hector Moreno was adjudged to have brought down Berg in the box as the referee pointed to the spot.

Captain Andreas Granqvist puts the ball beyond the reach of Guillermo Ochoa to double the advantage for his side.

As Mexico pushed for a goal their defence were caught napping as the Sweden broke lose on the counter attack.

Unfortunately for Carlos Osorio's men, defender Edson Alvarez scored an own goal the Club America center-back turned the ball into his own net.

Sweden held on to claim maximum points as they top the group and could possibly avoid Brazil in the semi finals.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Croatia got the better of Iceland by 2-1 in their last match in Group D.

Milan Badelj opened the scoring in the 53rd minute while Aron Gunnarsson converted a spot kick to level the scores.

Ivan Perisic scored a late winner to send the Eastern Europeans through to the next stage of the competition.

