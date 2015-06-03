Commotion in Plateau state as angry protesters attack government house

- Protesters comprising of women and youths wearing black and carrying green leaves march to the Plateau government house

- The group becomes infuriated upon learning that Governor Simon Bako Lalong was absent

A group protesting the recent killings by suspected herdsman in Plateau state has destroyed property at the state government house.

Daily Trust reports that the protesters comprising of women and youths wearing black and carrying green leaves had marched to the government house over the killings, Daily Trust reports.

However, the protesters became angry after they were told that Governor Simon Bako Lalong was not around as he was said to have accompanied Senate president Bukola Saraki to the Jos University Teaching to commiserate with injured victims of the attacks.

Angered by his absence, the youths reportedly smashed the glass doors of the government house administrative block and smashed some cars including those of journalists.

Security agents reportedly shot in the air to disperse them as attempts by the governor’s director of press and public affairs, Samuel Emmanuel Nanle, to appease them failed.

Meanwhile, Yakubu Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, June 27, said President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a reorganisation of the nation’s security architecture to address ongoing security challenges in parts of the country.

NAIJ.com gathered that Dogara said this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he and the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, had with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja over the killings in Plateau state.

However, he, did not disclose the details of the re-organisation.

Source: Naija.ng