Famous Catholic priest who is also a rapper suspended from his job

- Father Paul Ogola became popular for using rap music during his sermons

-A video of Ogola rapping when clad in a pair of shorts, stunners and bandana went viral

- The bishops suspended Ogola for one year citing misconduct

A popular priest in Catholic archdiocese of Kisumu, Kenya who hit the limelight for using rap music in his sermons has been suspended for misconduct.

Father Paul Ogola popularly referred to as Father Masaa or Swit Paul used to lead mass at St Monica's Catholic Church in Rapogi in Migori County.

According to a report by catholicherald.co.uk on Friday, June 22, 2018, Ogola was suspended by the inter diocesan tribunal of Kisumu for one year for behaving in an ‘unholy’ way in church.

Charles Kochiel the Judicial Vicar of the tribunal said the one year suspension was to allow Ogola to reconsider his ways lest he is permanently kicked away from the Church’s affair.

Paul Ogola the Catholic priest who used to use rap music to deliver sermons targeted at the youth. Photo: Standard.

“There is a code of conduct for the church which should be observed religiously. There is a way the church does things and the way society does things. If we lose focus and mix the two we will miss the point,” said Kochiel while confirming the incident.

Kochiel who was in consensus with other church leaders from the Catholic diocese said Ogola was encouraging and approving secular mannerisms in holy spheres thus the decision to temporarily send him home.

“It was agreed that the way he was conducting himself before congregations was unbiblical and undoing to the status of the church. We could not accept non-doctrinal actions just because they made him popular and approved by many people,” Kochiel said.

The tribunal was of the opinion that Ogola’s ability to get church halls filled courtesy of his sense of humour, rapping, dancing and dress code that appealed to the youth was not enough to make up for spirituality.

Ogola became popular and a darling to many people in Kenya and beyond after a congregant shared his video adorning a pair of shorts, flashy sneakers, a red bandana and stunners while rapping and dancing went viral.

In an interview with NTV on Friday, May 18, 2018 Ogola said he had resorted to blend his sermons with drama, rap music and martial arts to reach out to many youths whom he felt the church had neglected.

“I felt I was responsible for the moral decay and the hate for the church among the youth as a young priest. Over per cent of youth were not attending church and wasting away. I embraced art in my preaching because it was a powerful tool which appealed to the young generation,” said Ogola.

Paul Ogola alias Father Masaa a popular Kisumu Catholic priest who uses rap music during mass has been suspended for misconduct. Photo: Catholic Herald.

Congregants and other leaders at the Rapogi parish expressed disagreement with the bishops’ decision terming it insensitive and radical.

St Monica’s Catholic Church Youth leader Violet Menya said Ogola had done a lot to rehabilitate and empower young talented individuals.

Benard Oketch 28 who was a member of the church said he would stop attending church until Ogola is reinstated because only he took care of their interests.

