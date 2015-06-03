Go back to Plateau state - Police IG reportedly tells commissioner less than 24 hours after redeploying him to Abuja

- The Police has reportedly reinstated the redeployed Plateau IG, Undie Adie

- He had been replaced by Bala Ciroma in a directive issued by the Police IG Ibrahim Idris on Tuesday

- His replacement was initially deemed a response to the weekend killings of over 100 people in the state

The Plateau state police commissioner Undie Adie, who was announced redeployed to Abuja has reportedly been reinstated.

Adie, who has been the Plateau police commissioner since September 2017, was replaced by Bala Ciroma in a directive issued by Inspector-General, Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday, June 26. His replacement was initially thought in some quarters to be a response to the killings of over 100 people in the state.

However, Premium Times reports that Adie claimed he was not replaced and has been asked to remain in Plateau as the commissioner. Ciroma who had taken over has also reportedly handed over the office back to him.

“My IG graciously rescinded the decision by himself,” he was quoted to have told the media outlet. “I was asked to take over back and continue the work here.”

“The situation is under control,” the police chief said. “We have more personnel deployed and monitoring is going on with more material, too.”

A statement by the Plateau police on Wednesday said the Inspector General of Police reversed the deployment.

“The inspector general of police Ibrahim Idrus has reversed the earlier deployment of CP Udie Adie t force headquarters, Abuja back to Plateau state command Jos,” the statement signed by spokesperson Terna Tyopev.

Tyopev said the former commissioner of police who succeeded Adie, Ciroma had been redeployed back to the force headquarters. “Commissioner of police CP Bala Ciroma has since handed over and returned the the force headquarters Abuja.”

Recall that it was reported that Bala Ciroma has assumed office as the new police commissioner for the Plateau police Command, replacing Adie. ASP Terna Tyopev, the Police public relations officer for the command, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Tyopev said Ciroma was before his new position in charge of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), FTC Command. He said that the Yobe born police officer attended University of Maiduguri and graduated in 1988.

“He joined the force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent in 1990 and had served in various Capacities," he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that about 120 people were killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.

The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.

