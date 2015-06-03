Go back to Plateau state - Police IG reportedly tells commissioner less than 24 hours after redeploying him to Abuja

Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Joe Jackson dead: Michael Jackson's father passes away aged 89

Trump backs off imposing China investment limits

Brother of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins named a person of interest in death

Brazilian model sues California Embassy Suites for bed bugs

Prince William shakes hands with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Go back to Plateau state - Police IG reportedly tells commissioner less than 24 hours after redeploying him to Abuja

27/06/2018 11:51:00

- The Police has reportedly reinstated the redeployed Plateau IG, Undie Adie

- He had been replaced by Bala Ciroma in a directive issued by the Police IG Ibrahim Idris on Tuesday

- His replacement was initially deemed a response to the weekend killings of over 100 people in the state

The Plateau state police commissioner Undie Adie, who was announced redeployed to Abuja has reportedly been reinstated.

Adie, who has been the Plateau police commissioner since September 2017, was replaced by Bala Ciroma in a directive issued by Inspector-General, Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday, June 26. His replacement was initially thought in some quarters to be a response to the killings of over 100 people in the state.

However, Premium Times reports that Adie claimed he was not replaced and has been asked to remain in Plateau as the commissioner. Ciroma who had taken over has also reportedly handed over the office back to him.

READ ALSO: Dogara speaks on meeting with President Buhari over security situation in Plateau

“My IG graciously rescinded the decision by himself,” he was quoted to have told the media outlet. “I was asked to take over back and continue the work here.”

“The situation is under control,” the police chief said. “We have more personnel deployed and monitoring is going on with more material, too.”

A statement by the Plateau police on Wednesday said the Inspector General of Police reversed the deployment.

“The inspector general of police Ibrahim Idrus has reversed the earlier deployment of CP Udie Adie t force headquarters, Abuja back to Plateau state command Jos,” the statement signed by spokesperson Terna Tyopev.

Tyopev said the former commissioner of police who succeeded Adie, Ciroma had been redeployed back to the force headquarters. “Commissioner of police CP Bala Ciroma has since handed over and returned the the force headquarters Abuja.”

Recall that it was reported that Bala Ciroma has assumed office as the new police commissioner for the Plateau police Command, replacing Adie. ASP Terna Tyopev, the Police public relations officer for the command, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Tyopev said Ciroma was before his new position in charge of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), FTC Command. He said that the Yobe born police officer attended University of Maiduguri and graduated in 1988.

“He joined the force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent in 1990 and had served in various Capacities," he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that about 120 people were killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.

The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.

Why President Buhari cannot control killings in Nigeria - Nigerians cry out| NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

