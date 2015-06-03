Give us N10bn to take care of victims of herdsmen attack, Plateau govt begs FG

- Plateau state government has asked the federal government to release N10 billion to the state

- The request follows the weekend attack on some villages in the state

- The fund would help the government address the issues of compensation

Plateau state government has reportedly asked the federal government to release N10 billion from the Victims Support Fund (VSF) to the state.

Yakubu Dati, commissioner for Information in the state, made the request on Wednesday, June 27, during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily via Skype.

The request is coming on the heels of the weekend attack on some villages in Barkin-Ladi local government area of the state, where several persons were killed by suspected herdsmen.

He explained that the fund would help the government address the issues of compensation after the deadly attack rendered many other residents homeless.

“Those who have been affected will be supported or compensated to reduce the human suffering and also feel that justice has been done to a level because, sometimes, most of these things lead to reprisals," he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that about 120 people are reported to have been killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.

The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim. The cleric said the people were returning from a funeral service when they were attacked by suspected herdsmen.

