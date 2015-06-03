NIS suspends issuance of biometric visa-on-arrival to foreigners indefinitely

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
Latest News

BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Latest News

Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Joe Jackson dead: Michael Jackson's father passes away aged 89

0out of 5

Trump backs off imposing China investment limits

0out of 5

Brother of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins named a person of interest in death

0out of 5

Brazilian model sues California Embassy Suites for bed bugs

0out of 5

Prince William shakes hands with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
News

NIS suspends issuance of biometric visa-on-arrival to foreigners indefinitely

by 27/06/2018 11:37:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Nigeria Immigration Service has suspended the issuance of Biometric Visa-On-Arrival to foreigners

- The NIS is now issuing the “Ordinary Visa-On-Arrival’’ to visitors coming into the country

- A reliable source said the biometric visa-on-arrival, which costs foreigners $110, was introduced on June 12 but was suspended a day later due to controversies

The Nigeria Immigration Service has suspended the issuance of Biometric Visa-On-Arrival to foreigners arriving into the country indefinitely.

Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 26, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, revealed that the NIS was now issuing the “Ordinary Visa-On-Arrival’’ to visitors coming into the country.

READ ALSO: Dogara speaks on meeting with President Buhari over security situation in Plateau

A reliable source told NAN that the biometric visa-on-arrival, which costs foreigners $110, was introduced on June 12 but was suspended a day later due to controversies concerning the charges.

According to the source, the suspension of the new policy was approved by the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammed Babandede, to enable issues relating to the payments to be resolved.

The source said: “It is not true that the NIS is collecting money from foreigners coming into the country for the issuance of biometric visas.

“The fees for the biometric visa-on-arrival is being collected by Online Integrated Services (OIS) and New Works, who are service providers appointed by the Ministry of Interior to collect the charges.

“OIS collects $90, while New Works collects $20 for the issuance of the biometric visas. The payment can be made online before coming into Nigeria or with a credit card upon arrival.

“However, there were complaints from people who have already paid to obtain visas before coming into Nigeria and were now also being required to pay for the biometric visa upon arrival.

“The issue was brought to the notice of the CG, who directed that the policy should be suspended until further notice.’’

The source noted that countries such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, China and South Africa were already issuing biometric visas to foreign visitors.

He said what Nigeria was doing was simply to reciprocate the fees charged Nigerians visiting these countries, stressing that for instance, Kenya and Nigeria had a bi-lateral agreement to charge their citizens $25 dollars for visa on-arrival.

According to the source, the only people exempted from visa charges are people carrying official and diplomatic passports from countries like China, Brazil, Venezuela, Morocco and South Africa, which have bilateral agreements with Nigeria.

The source said the visa-on-arrival policy had improved the ease of doing business in Nigeria, adding that it was now applicable to all countries of the world.

“It is very good for business purposes. Instead of applying for visa from the embassy, a foreigner can send an application to the NIS attaching his valid passport, point of entry, purpose of visit and the certificate of incorporation of his business partners.

“The person’s return ticket will also be attached and the application is processed and approved by the CG and a visa will be issued to him upon arrival at his point of entry, if he meets the requirements,’’ the source added.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Nigeria had started issuing biometric visa the first in Africa, designed to effectively block many people that would not be needed to enter the country.

The introduction of biometric visa was announced by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji, at the 2017 End-of-Year Dinner and Award Night of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja.

Nigerians speak on slavery in Libya on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More