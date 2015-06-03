Wizkid's secondary school and university education

Yes! We have some special information for all the fans of popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid. Checkout interesting info about ★ Wizkid education ★ Be ready to learn surprising details about his time in high school and university.

Photo: businessdayonline.com

Wizkid secondary school

Here we have some photos of Ayodeji Balogun from the time when he was in high school. It seems like Wizkid felt like a star even while in high school.

Photo: mediahoarders.net

Actually, there are not many photos from Wizkid background and childhood, but we have a few of them for you.

Photo: naijaviews247.com.ng

At his 11 years old Wizkid began singing in church choir. He continued his music path in secondary school. Wizkid school was in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Photo: mediahoarders.net

Wizkid's university education

Wizkid started his higher education at Lagos State University, but in the second year, he transferred to Lead City University. Wizkid was in 200 level he dropped out because of his music career.

Wizkid at Cyprus International University Photo: pulse.ng

In 2009 the star began to record his debut studio album called Superstar. A single "Holla at Your Boy" was released in 2010. It was the heyday of his musical career.

Wizkid said this about education: “...I don’t regret stopping school for a bit because it did give me all the time to push and work on my music. I’m definitely going to back to school. Education is very necessary and I hold it in high esteem...”

Cyprus University presented Wizkid an award for his contribution to Nigerian music. The lack of higher education does not prevent the singer from winning awards, singing new hits and recording albums.

At one time he sacrificed his education in favor of music. It is difficult to say whether he would have achieved such results if he had continued his studyies. Maybe soon we will talk with you about Wizkid’s returning to the university, who knows. In any case, fans are waiting for news, songs and performances of their favorite singer.

Source: Naija.ng