LIST: 6 major achievements of the Federal Government in Niger Delta

- The Niger Delta New Vision initiative of the Federal Government is on course and making progress by the day

- The initiative is designed to promote development in the Niger Delta region through a forthright partnership between the federal government, state government, private sector and local community

- The senior special assistant to the president in charge of Niger Delta, Mr Edobor Iyamu, explains more

The senior special assistant to the president in charge of Niger Delta, Mr Edobor Iyamu, has promised Nigerians that the implementation of the New Vision for the Niger Delta of the Federal Government will bring development to the region.

Iyamu made the promise on Wednesday, June 27, while delivering the opening remarks at a one-day capacity building workshop themed “Partnership for Regional Development and Nation Building,” held at the State House Auditorium in Abuja.

He said the New vision is designed to promote development in the region through a forthright partnership between the federal government, state government, private sector and local community.

“The New Vision is thus designed to positively change the narrative of failed promises and abandoned projects and create a future of success and prosperity which the people of the region so earnestly deserve,” he added.

According to him, some of the quick wins of the Niger Delta New Vision include:

1. Establishment of the Maritime University

Academic activities commenced on the March 12, 2018 with the intake of 338 freshmen. Presently there are three faculties – transport, engineering and environmental management.

2. Ogoni clean-up

Prequalification process has been completed. The exercise is now at the technical and commercial bid stage in line with our extant laws on public procurement.

3. Modular refinery

Two modular refineries have obtained licences and have since commenced construction work. One of them is about 70% completion in Kwale, Delta state and the other is in Rivers state.

4. Gas commercialisation

To address the issue of gas flare. The legal and regulatory framework have been put in place, as well as an upward review of penalty for gas flare.

5. Strategic Implementation Work Plan (SIWP)

In order to ensure balance, fairness, transparency and coordination in the implementation of projects in the region, the government came up with the SIWP - a document that is essentially a road map for developing the region.

6. Increased budgetary allocations to key stakeholders

Increased budgetary allocations to key agencies of the region, such as, the NDDC, Presidential Amnesty programme and the ministry of Niger Delta affairs.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is confident that investments in Nigeria will succeed because according to him, the Buhari administration is committed to doing things right.

Osinbajo made the comment at the Direct Investors’ Summit 2018 held on Tuesday, May 22, in Abuja. He said Nigeria has emerged from its recent economic recession determined more than ever to make up for lost time and missed opportunities.

