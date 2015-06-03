Manchester United want to sign Tottenham Hotspur star who is also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal this summer

- South Korean star Heung-Min Son is wanted by Manchester United and two other EPL sides

- He has been impressive for the Lilywhites since he joined them in the summer of 2015

- The midfielder made 37 league appearances of his side last term and scored 12 goals in the process

Three Premier League top clubs, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are battling to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Heung-Min Son.

The 25-year-old has been impressive for the Lillywhites after joining them in a £22 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015.

He has so far made 139 appearances for Spurs with 47 goals to his credit in his three seasons reign.

With Anthony Martial set to dump the Red Devils this summer, United manager is planning for a replacement, while Jurgen Klopp is also looking to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

According to Mirror citing Sport1, United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all interested in signing the South Korean attacker.

Son has two more years on his current contract with the club and might use it as an advantage to negotiate a favourable deal.

Meanwhile, Sport1 claim that the club will demand at least €70 million (£62m) for the player before they allow him leave.

Son is currently with South Korea’s squad at the World Cup and is preparing for his nation’s final game group game against Germany on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was part of the South Korea team that defeated Germany 2-0 in their final group F clash on Wednesday, June 27 but were already out of the tournament.

Earlier this year, reports claimed that Tottenham were ready to offer Son a new contract and an improvement on his current £60,000-a-week deal.

