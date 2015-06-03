Manchester United want to sign Tottenham Hotspur star who is also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal this summer

Latest News

World Cup ➨ France To Face Argentina On Saturday @ 3pm (Drop Your Prediction & Grab #10,000)

27/06/2018 15:47:00
Lovely Goals! Watch Paulinho & Silva Score As Red Hot Brazil Beat Serbia 2 – 0 (Goals Highlight)

27/06/2018 16:42:00
‘I Was Misquoted On Plateau Killings’ – Miyetti Allah Finally Speaks

27/06/2018 17:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

'We have a chance to take down Roe v. Wade!' Iowa evangelical kingmaker predicts

Police search for two men involved in Manhattan stabbing attack

Kate McKinnon will never get Instagram and has never used an emoji

The seven little things you're doing every day that are ruining your skin

Leading chef Luke Mangan reveals the secret to the perfect pork crackling EVERY time

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Manchester United want to sign Tottenham Hotspur star who is also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal this summer

- South Korean star Heung-Min Son is wanted by Manchester United and two other EPL sides

- He has been impressive for the Lilywhites since he joined them in the summer of 2015

- The midfielder made 37 league appearances of his side last term and scored 12 goals in the process

Three Premier League top clubs, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are battling to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Heung-Min Son.

The 25-year-old has been impressive for the Lillywhites after joining them in a £22 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015.

He has so far made 139 appearances for Spurs with 47 goals to his credit in his three seasons reign.

With Anthony Martial set to dump the Red Devils this summer, United manager is planning for a replacement, while Jurgen Klopp is also looking to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

According to Mirror citing Sport1, United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all interested in signing the South Korean attacker.

Son has two more years on his current contract with the club and might use it as an advantage to negotiate a favourable deal.

Meanwhile, Sport1 claim that the club will demand at least €70 million (£62m) for the player before they allow him leave.

Son is currently with South Korea’s squad at the World Cup and is preparing for his nation’s final game group game against Germany on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was part of the South Korea team that defeated Germany 2-0 in their final group F clash on Wednesday, June 27 but were already out of the tournament.

Earlier this year, reports claimed that Tottenham were ready to offer Son a new contract and an improvement on his current £60,000-a-week deal.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Manchester United will reportedly finalize the deal for Shaktar Donestk midfielder Fred next week, Daily Star reports.

The Brazil international has been touted to leave Ukraine for Manchester this transfer window after endless reports.

The 25-year-old have also been linked with Manchester City but the Citizens have backed out of the deal and will pursue other targets.

Source: Naija.ng

