Big smiles, warm handshakes as OBJ, Atiku meet in Abuja (photos)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo met with his former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at an event organized by the Gusau Institute which took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, on Wednesday, June 27.

The development was made public by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, via his Twitter handle, @omonlakiki.

OBJ pats Atiku on the hand (Photo credit: Twitter: @omonlakiki)

NAIJ.com gathers that the event was also attended by the former president of Benin Republic, Boni Yayi, former President of Niger Republic Mahamane Ousmane and former National Security Adviser, Gen Aliyu Gusau (rtd).

Both men eventually settled down, as the event got underway (Photo credit: Twitter: @omonlakiki)

Obasanjo and Atiku sat at the same table with Yayi between them, after exchanging pleasantries.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, met with Alhaji Attiku Abubakar in Lagos.

The duo reunited at the 10th memorial symposium of Abraham Adesanya, a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

