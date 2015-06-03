Ex-beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi defends Ighalo's wife, slams lady who insulted her husband

Ex-beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi, and wife of Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike recently exposed a lady who was among those who slammed Odion Ighalo’s wife on social media over his awful performance at the World Cup.

The former MBGN queen appears to have come to the defense of her fellow footballer wife. She revealed that the lady who was at the center of the attacks on Ighalos’s wife is actually an online beggar.

The light-skinned beauty added that the troll identified as @Tola_tao always slide into her DM to beg for money.

See her comments below.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that former Super Eagles and Olympiakos striker Emmanuel Emenike on Saturday, May 26, married his girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Iheoma Nnadi.

The lovebirds who allegedly started dating in May 2016, got engaged in September of same year.

The couple got married in a ceremony in Lekki, Lagos, and the event was attended by some of his former Super Eagles teammates.

Source: Naija.ng